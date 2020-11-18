Fireblocks Raises $30 Million In Series B Funding Led By Paradigm (Di mercoledì 18 novembre 2020) Fred Ehrsam joins Fireblocks Board of Directors as company looks to aggressively expand its presence in key global markets NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/
Fireblocks (www.Fireblocks.com) announced today it has raised $30 Million in Series B Funding, bringing its cumulative fundraising to $46 Million. This round was led by Paradigm (https://www.Paradigm.xyz) with participation from existing investors, Cyberstarts, Tenaya Capital, Swisscom, Galaxy Digital, Digital Currency Group (DCG), and Cedar Hill Capital. Coinciding with the completion of this round of fundraising is the addition of Fred Ehrsam to Fireblocks' Board of Directors. Ehrsam is the co-founder and Managing Partner at Paradigm, and ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
