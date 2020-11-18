Speciale Matrimonio a prima vista: Intervista a Nicole, Gianluca, ...THE WILDS, DISPONIBILE IL TRAILER UFFICIALE DELLA NUOVA SERIE AMAZON ...Xiaomi e Paolo Nespoli insieme per il Black FridayLG OLED TV E XBOX SERIE X INSIEME PER LA NEX-GENGFVIP : TROVATO IL RAGAZZO CHE ENTRERÀ IN CASA PER TOMMASO ZORZIELENOIRE CASALEGNO : LE PAROLE DI OPPINI CONTRO LE DONNE PIÙ GRAVI ...Cyberpunk 2077: svelato gameplay su XboxSomalia nel terrore per un attacco kamikaze in un ristoranteWB. GAMES ANNUNCIA MORTAL KOMBAT 11 ULTIMATESNIPER ELITE 4, ORA DISPONIBILE SU SWITCH

Fireblocks Raises $30 Million In Series B Funding Led By Paradigm

Fred Ehrsam joins Fireblocks Board of Directors as company looks to aggressively expand its presence in ...

Fireblocks Raises $30 Million In Series B Funding Led By Paradigm (Di mercoledì 18 novembre 2020)

 Fireblocks (www.Fireblocks.com) announced today it has raised $30 Million in Series B Funding, bringing its cumulative fundraising to $46 Million. This round was led by Paradigm (https://www.Paradigm.xyz) with participation from existing investors, Cyberstarts, Tenaya Capital, Swisscom, Galaxy Digital, Digital Currency Group (DCG), and Cedar Hill Capital. Coinciding with the completion of this round of fundraising is the addition of Fred Ehrsam to Fireblocks' Board of Directors. Ehrsam is the co-founder and Managing Partner at Paradigm, and ...
