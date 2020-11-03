Daddybaby Protective Masks Certified by BSI, Contributing to the Prevention and Control of the Global Pandemic (Di martedì 3 novembre 2020) FUZHOU, China, Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/
With the Global Pandemic not showing any signs of abating, medical Protective supplies such as Masks and Protective clothing are still in high demand around the world. Recently, Protective Masks by Daddybaby Co., Ltd. ("Daddybaby") were Certified by the British Standards Institution (BSI) and also passed the European Union's CE certification test. This certification will permit the company to break new grounds as its products are now in compliance with EU standards. BSI was established in 1901. In its 100 years of existence, BSI has become a world-renowned service organization that develops business standards. During the Pandemic, BSI offered a CE-Dedicated ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
FUZHOU, China, Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With the global pandemic not showing any signs of abating, medical protective supplies such as masks and protective clothing are still in high demand around ...
