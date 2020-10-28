ISET® test results show substantial improvement in early detection of prostate cancer by identifying PSA-positive Circulating Tumor Cells (Di mercoledì 28 ottobre 2020) PARIS, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/
RareCells, Inc. (USA), a leading Liquid Biopsy company, is pleased to announce that National Institute of Integrative Medicine's (Melbourne, Australia) researchers obtained striking results in a group of Australian men using the ISET® test for early prostate cancer diagnosis through the detection of prostate-Specific Antigen (PSA) positive Circulating Tumor Cells (CTC). The peer-reviewed article published in the journal Frontiers in Oncology (article), shows that the prostate cancer test based on CTC harvested with the ISET® technology and identified by the ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
