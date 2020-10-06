Programmi TV - Tele Guida martedì 6 ottobre 2020La virologa scappata da Hong Kong : Il coronavirus è artificiale!Il Premier Conte rassicura : Non ci sarà un nuovo lockdownArmando Incarnato ha un carattere peperino e un animo nobile, parla ...Juventus Napoli : La Federcalcio indaga sui partenopeiIl teschio ritrovato nel Bresciano forse è della 12enne Yuschra GaziGhost of Tsushima: Legends e New Game+ dal 16 ottobre!GRANDE SUCCESSO PER LA QUINTA EDIZIONE DELLA MILANO FASHION DAYNVIDIA – Studio & Broadcast GTCCrash Bandicoot 4, It’s About Time Recensione PS4 Pro

Praxis Cashier System Ltd Clarifies its Offering

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart Cashier software giant Praxis clarified its ...

Praxis Cashier System Ltd. Clarifies its Offering (Di martedì 6 ottobre 2020) LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/

Smart Cashier software giant Praxis clarified its Offering today, explaining that the Cyprus based payment gateway founded by Amit Klatchko is a technical connector and not a payment processor, as it has been erroneously called and addressed by questionable online sources. As such, the restrictions under the Payment Services Law do not apply to the company, as it pertains to payment processors, and not to payment gateways. According to extracts from the legal opinion issued by a reputable law firm in the European Union, "The company offers integration services (with PSPs) and data transfer services only. Its services do not include transaction processing." Or, in layman terms, Praxis acts as a technical connector between Payment Service Providers (PSPs) and business ...
