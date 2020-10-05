IN INGLESE: BFI London Film Festival announce new XR commission, LAIKA, directed by Asif Kapadia (Di lunedì 5 ottobre 2020) ... the LFF and StoryFutures Academy today announce an exciting new XR commission, LAIKA, directed by ... said: "I love the story of LAIKA because it is simple, extraordinary, unique and epic. From the ... Leggi su close-up
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : INGLESE BFIA Londra con D'Innocenzo, Rosi e Ferrara Cinecittà News
INGLESE BFISegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : INGLESE BFI