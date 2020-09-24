Huawei Unveils Huawei OptiXstar S892E Campus Optical Terminal and New-Generation Liquid OTN Optical Transmission Platform (Di giovedì 24 settembre 2020) To Upgrade Intelligent OptiX Network and Accelerate Industry Digital Transformation SHANGHAI, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/
At the Huawei CONNECT 2020 event held in Shanghai, Huawei unveiled new products as a major upgrade of its enterprise-oriented Intelligent OptiX Network solutions. These new products include the Huawei OptiXstar S892E, which is an intelligent Optical Terminal designed for high-speed Wi-Fi 6 backhaul in enterprise Campus and the Huawei OptiXtrans E6600 series, which is the industry's first Optical transport Platform with built-in Liquid OTN technology. ... Leggi su iltempo
