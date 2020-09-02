Arriva il bonus pc e internet a sostegno della connessione e ...Tassista romano abusa di una turista statunitense e una romanaRED DEAD ONLINE: Il Coyote leggendario è a BlackwaterNVIDIA stupisce ancoracon le nuove GPU Serie 30Coronavirus : Anche su ordinanza TPL De Luca usa virus secondo ...IFA 2020: LG INAUGURA LO STAND VIRTUALELG VELVET: RESISTENZA È LA PAROLA D’ORDINEMediacom annuncia SmartPad 10 Azimut2Epic Games vs Apple: eliminato l’account da sviluppatori della societàScuola : Inizia l'anno scolastico con i corsi di recupero

Cardiac Dimensions Announces Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration' s Approval of the Carillon System for the Treatment of Functional Mitral Regurgitation

KIRKLAND, Washington, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cardiac Dimensions®, a leader in the development ...

Cardiac Dimensions Announces Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration's Approval of the Carillon System for the Treatment of Functional Mitral Regurgitation (Di mercoledì 2 settembre 2020)

Cardiac Dimensions®, a leader in the development of innovative, minimally invasive Treatments for Functional Mitral Regurgitation (FMR) in patients with heart failure, today announced the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) has approved its Carillon Mitral Contour System®. The Carillon System is a right heart transcatheter Mitral valve repair (TMVr) device designed to treat the primary cause of FMR in patients with Mitral Regurgitation grades 2+, 3+ and 4+. "We would like to thank the Therapeutic Goods ...
