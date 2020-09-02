Cardiac Dimensions Announces Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration's Approval of the Carillon System for the Treatment of Functional Mitral Regurgitation (Di mercoledì 2 settembre 2020) KIRKLAND, Washington, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/
Cardiac Dimensions®, a leader in the development of innovative, minimally invasive Treatments for Functional Mitral Regurgitation (FMR) in patients with heart failure, today announced the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) has approved its Carillon Mitral Contour System®. The Carillon System is a right heart transcatheter Mitral valve repair (TMVr) device designed to treat the primary cause of FMR in patients with Mitral Regurgitation grades 2+, 3+ and 4+. "We would like to thank the Therapeutic Goods ... Leggi su iltempo
Cardiac Dimensions®, a leader in the development of innovative, minimally invasive Treatments for Functional Mitral Regurgitation (FMR) in patients with heart failure, today announced the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) has approved its Carillon Mitral Contour System®. The Carillon System is a right heart transcatheter Mitral valve repair (TMVr) device designed to treat the primary cause of FMR in patients with Mitral Regurgitation grades 2+, 3+ and 4+. "We would like to thank the Therapeutic Goods ... Leggi su iltempo
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Cardiac DimensionsIntervento coronarico percutaneo Mercato 2020 Quota del settore globale, dimensioni, impatto globale di COVID-19 sull’analisi del settore, tendenze chiave dei driver di crescita, segmenti, tecnologie emergenti, opportunità e previsioni dal 2020 al 2025 Pugliavolley.com
Cardiac DimensionsSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Cardiac Dimensions