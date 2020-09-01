Yili rises to global top 5 in Rabobank 2020 Global Top 20 Dairy Report, strengthens #1 spot among Asian dairy producers (Di martedì 1 settembre 2020) HOHHOT, China, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/



Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co., Ltd. ("Yili Group" or "Yili" or the "Company"), Asia's largest dairy firm, has clinched the top 5 spot among Global dairy producers in the Rabobank 2020 Global Top 20 dairy Report released on 31 August 2020. Climbing three steps up from 8th place in 2019, Yili joins the ranks of the prestigious Global top 5 dairy brands in the world and continues to strengthen ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano

