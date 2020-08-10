Viviana Parisi è stata ammazzata : Adesso si teme per il piccolo ...I cinque deputati col bonus partita Iva da 600 euroTrovato il corpo di Viviana Parisi : Nessuna traccia del piccolo ...Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time svelato allo State of PlayFerrari Hublot Esports Series, al via le iscrizioniGTA Online – aggiornamento in arrivoPuglia, corso Operatore della Ristorazione con indennità di frequenza ...Un abuso di potere : Paolo Becchi contro Giuseppe ConteRocco Casalino e quel bacio a Gabriele Rossi...Vittorio Feltri a Parenzo e Telese : Complimenti, leccate benissimo ...

Hisense and Paris Saint-Germain announce global partnership

QINGDAO, China, Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Internationally renowned football club Paris Saint-Germain ...

zazoom
Commenta
Hisense and Paris Saint-Germain announce global partnership (Di lunedì 10 agosto 2020) QINGDAO, China, Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/

Internationally renowned football club Paris Saint-Germain today announces leading consumer electronics and home appliances company, Hisense as their latest global sponsor in a multi-year partnership. Hisense has been creating award winning home appliances and consumer electronics sold globally over the last 51 years. This new partnership will highlight Hisense's mission to enhance the viewing experience for football fans around the world and will see them working alongside the club to showcase their range of products. With ground-breaking technology in TV and home appliances, Hisense is perfectly positioned to enable the best home ... Leggi su iltempo

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Hisense and

Offerte Amazon fino al 19 luglio e fino al 62%: Jabra, Hisense, Philips Hue, Huawei, TCL, Samsung, Sandisk  Macity
Toshiba lascia per sempre il mercato dei computer portatili
Con un comunicato stampa pubblicato questa settimana Toshiba ha annunciato il trasferimento della quota di minoranza rimanente di Dynabook, azienda produttrice di PC di proprietà della Toshiba Corpora ...
TELEVISORI LCD (anche 4K-8K) - NB. Leggete i primi 3 post!
Abbiamo provato la KFA2 GeForce RTX 2060 Super EX (1-Click OC), una scheda video che si presenta con un dissipatore migliore rispetto al modello 1-Click OC testato nelle scorse settimane. La versione ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Hisense and
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Hisense and Hisense Paris Saint Germain announce