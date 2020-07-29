Sotheby’s Institute of Art e ESCP insieme per una doppia laurea in Art Management (Di mercoledì 29 luglio 2020) Per il prossimo Anno Accademico nuove opportunità formative per gli aspiranti manager grazie alla partnership tra Sotheby’s Institute of Art-New York ed ESCP Business School Sotheby’s Institute of Art New York ed ESCP hanno recentemente firmato un accordo che permetterà agli studenti del Master in Management Grande Ecole di frequentare il primo anno di studio … Leggi su periodicodaily

