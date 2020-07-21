Tile™ and Upright® Announce Long-term Partnership to Help Users Find Their Best Posture (Di martedì 21 luglio 2020) Upright's Best Selling Product to Be Findable With Tile™ SAN MATEO, California, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/



Today Tile and Upright Announced plans to make Upright's Posture correcting wearable technology Findable. The Partnership will kick off fall 2020 with Upright's Best selling product, the UPRIGHT GO 2. All current and future UPRIGHT GO 2 Users will be able to activate Tile through a simple app update. "Wearables have become crucial to our day-to-day, especially those companies in the health and wellness market," said Jeff Houlé, Chief Business Officer at Tile. "We're working to Help consumers keep track of all of the important items we rely on to not only get through our day, but to truly thrive." ... Leggi su iltempo

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Tile™ and Dimensione del mercato Backsplash della cucina a parete 2020 Crescita globale, opportunità, tendenze, panoramica regionale, analisi delle società leader e previsioni per paese chiave fino al 2025 Como Giornale