Economic Reforms and Investments in Health, Social Protection and Infrastructure will Support Indonesia Sustainable Recovery (Di lunedì 20 luglio 2020) ... according to the World Bank's July 2020 Indonesia Economic Prospects report, released today. The ... It is essential that the package is now effectively implemented to have the fullest impact on the ... Leggi su etribuna
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Economic Reforms
Economic ReformsSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Economic Reforms