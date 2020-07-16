XiaoCheung unleashes a revolutionary flame retardant, anti-cut combat suit - FrogSkin (Di giovedì 16 luglio 2020) HONG KONG, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/



XiaoCheung, a local company located at Hong Kong Science Park, invented revolutionary uniform, the flame retardant anti-cut combat suit - FrogSkin. It is made with world's first cut, flame, corrosive, pilling, abrasion, tearing, UV, oil and water-resistant fabric. With all these features, it's still able to maintain high breathability for air and water vapor with extreme comfort. XiaoCheung will supply the suit to Hong Kong Police Force (HKPF). HKPF's current riot control uniforms, also known as "Korean boy" is in green color and it was used for more than 10 years. It provides basic flame-resistant protection. However, its thick ... Leggi su iltempo

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : XiaoCheung unleashes XiaoCheung unleashes a revolutionary flame retardant, anti-cut combat suit - FrogSkin

HONG KONG, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- XiaoCheung, a local company located at Hong Kong Science Park, invented revolutionary uniform, the flame retardant anti-cut combat suit - FrogSkin. It is made ...

HONG KONG, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- XiaoCheung, a local company located at Hong Kong Science Park, invented revolutionary uniform, the flame retardant anti-cut combat suit - FrogSkin. It is made ...