Mythbusters | morto il conduttore Grant Imahara Aveva 49 anni

Un aneurisma celebrale sarebbe stata la causa della morto di Grant Imahara. Il popolare conduttore ...

Mythbusters: morto il conduttore Grant Imahara. Aveva 49 anni (Di martedì 14 luglio 2020) Un aneurisma celebrale sarebbe stata la causa della morto di Grant Imahara. Il popolare conduttore statunitense, famoso per Mythbusters, si è spento a 49 anni. Il mondo della televisione statunitense ma non solo si stringe attorno alla famiglia di Grant Imahara. Il conduttore televisivo, presentatore del programma Mythbusters (trasmesso anche sulle reti italiane) è morto a 49 anni si presume per un aneurisma celebrale. Di origini giapponesi ma cittadino USA, lavorò per vari anni anche in Lucasfilm. Dal 2004 al 2014 ha lavorato per la serie tv Mythbusters. POTREBBE INTERESSARTI ANCHE >>>  Naya Rivera, ... Leggi su bloglive

È morto il conduttore televisivo statunitense Grant Imahara, noto soprattutto per “Mythbusters”: aveva 49 anni  Il Post
È morto Grant Imahara, il presentatore di MythBusters
Grant Imahara, ingegnere elettrotecnico ed ex conduttore del programma di Discovery Channel Mythbusters è morto a 49 anni, come ha confermato a Variety un portavoce di Discovery. “Abbiamo il cuore spe ...
È morto il conduttore televisivo statunitense Grant Imahara, noto soprattutto per “Mythbusters”: aveva 49 anni
È morto a 49 anni Grant Imahara, presentatore televisivo statunitense noto soprattutto per aver partecipato al programma di Discovery Channel Mythbusters. Secondo lo Hollywood Reporter Imahara sarebbe ...
