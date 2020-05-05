IFCO Starts RPC Production in China (Di martedì 5 maggio 2020) IFCO's rapid growth in the Chinese market requires local Production of RPCs MUNICH and TIANJIN, China, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/
IFCO SYSTEMS, the world's leading provider of Reusable Plastic Containers (RPCs) for fresh food, announces today the opening of a Production facility for its Reusable Plastic Containers (RPCs) in China in cooperation with POLYTEC GROUP. Starting in April, IFCO is localizing the Production of its RPC model Steco 6421 in Tianjin to be used in the Chinese market. Steco 6421 is the most demanded RPC in China. Local Production offers advantages for the environment and customers In 2015, IFCO opened its office in China and is now experiencing rapid growth in the country. To best serve the market and meet the considerable demand, IFCO has decided to open a local Production facility for IFCO RPCs which were supplied from Europe until now. This enables IFCO to ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
