IFCO Starts RPC Production in China

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 5 maggio 2020)'s rapid growth in the Chinese market requires localof RPCs MUNICH and TIANJIN,, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/SYSTEMS, the world's leading provider of Reusable Plastic Containers (RPCs) for fresh food, announces today the opening of afacility for its Reusable Plastic Containers (RPCs) inin cooperation with POLYTEC GROUP. Starting in April,is localizing theof its RPC model Steco 6421 in Tianjin to be used in the Chinese market. Steco 6421 is the most demanded RPC in. Localoffers advantages for the environment and customers In 2015,opened its office inand is now experiencing rapid growth in the country. To best serve the market and meet the considerable demand,has decided to open a localfacility forRPCs which were supplied from Europe until now. This enablesto ...