Forte scossa di terremoto nelle Marche, la gente svegliata nella notteBeppe Grillo indossava la mascherina già il 17 dicembre 2019, perchè? ...Fase 2 Tutti in strada? Solo i più fortunati, gli altri davanti al ...Coronavirus, esodo dal Nord al Sud, fermati a Napoli 14 persone con ...Primo giorno Fase 2: il Nord invade il Sud, milioni di persone in ...Wi-Fi 6: D-Link annuncia due nuovi router4 maggio stasera in tv: Schwarzenegger e Duvall in un thriller di ...Wi-Fi 6: D-Link annuncia due nuovi routerIl dilemma: l’acqua deve essere bevuta prima o dopo il caffè? ...Quel giorno di pioggia.....il Grande Torino diventò leggenda | VIDEO ...

IFCO Starts RPC Production in China

IFCO's rapid growth in the Chinese market requires local Production of RPCs MUNICH and TIANJIN, China, ...

zazoom
Commenta
IFCO Starts RPC Production in China (Di martedì 5 maggio 2020) IFCO's rapid growth in the Chinese market requires local Production of RPCs MUNICH and TIANJIN, China, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/

IFCO SYSTEMS, the world's leading provider of Reusable Plastic Containers (RPCs) for fresh food, announces today the opening of a Production facility for its Reusable Plastic Containers (RPCs) in China in cooperation with POLYTEC GROUP. Starting in April, IFCO is localizing the Production of its RPC model Steco 6421 in Tianjin to be used in the Chinese market. Steco 6421 is the most demanded RPC in China. Local Production offers advantages for the environment and customers In 2015, IFCO opened its office in China and is now experiencing rapid growth in the country. To best serve the market and meet the considerable demand, IFCO has decided to open a local Production facility for IFCO RPCs which were supplied from Europe until now. This enables IFCO to ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : IFCO Starts

Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : IFCO Starts
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : IFCO Starts IFCO Starts Production China