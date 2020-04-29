Coronavirus, il covid-19 è nelle secrezioni oculari dei pazienti ...lA CINESE OPPO ARRIVA SU AMAZON ITALIAJuventus : Paulo Dybala ancora positivo al coronavirus, quarto ...Riapertura totale? Oltre 150.000 italiani in terapia intensiva entro ...Il video complottistico : Le bare di Bergamo non sono vere, sono ...I benefici per la salute del riso di cavolfioreMauro Amato, il Tormento dentro la sua anima napoletanaL'infettivologo Matteo Bassetti : Il clima di terrorismo mi sembra ...I dubbi dei Vip su Giuseppe Conte: Questa è la fase 2... una ...Francesco Totti è ben dotato! La rivelazione scottante sul capitano

TerraPay Announces Readiness for the New World by Strengthening Management

AMSTERDAM, April 29, 2020

TerraPay Announces Readiness for the New World by Strengthening Management
AMSTERDAM, April 29, 2020

In a welcome move, and against Worldwide news of salary cuts and retrenchments, TerraPay today announced the recruitment of six senior level positions across North America, East-Africa, Middle-East and Asia, showing how the company is very well placed to combat the challenges posed during the current World crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. TerraPay, backed by Prime Ventures, Partech and IFC, has been setting up digital payments infrastructure across the globe since 2015. These investors invested $9.6 million in TerraPay in March this year. This has put TerraPay in a good position to continue to help its partners to allow their customers to send real-time digital remittances to their loved ones. The company has created digital payments infrastructure across more than 100 countries and during these difficult times when the cross border ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano

