TerraPay Announces Readiness for the New World by Strengthening Management (Di mercoledì 29 aprile 2020) AMSTERDAM, April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/
In a welcome move, and against Worldwide news of salary cuts and retrenchments, TerraPay today announced the recruitment of six senior level positions across North America, East-Africa, Middle-East and Asia, showing how the company is very well placed to combat the challenges posed during the current World crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. TerraPay, backed by Prime Ventures, Partech and IFC, has been setting up digital payments infrastructure across the globe since 2015. These investors invested $9.6 million in TerraPay in March this year. This has put TerraPay in a good position to continue to help its partners to allow their customers to send real-time digital remittances to their loved ones. The company has created digital payments infrastructure across more than 100 countries and during these difficult times when the cross border ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
In a welcome move, and against Worldwide news of salary cuts and retrenchments, TerraPay today announced the recruitment of six senior level positions across North America, East-Africa, Middle-East and Asia, showing how the company is very well placed to combat the challenges posed during the current World crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. TerraPay, backed by Prime Ventures, Partech and IFC, has been setting up digital payments infrastructure across the globe since 2015. These investors invested $9.6 million in TerraPay in March this year. This has put TerraPay in a good position to continue to help its partners to allow their customers to send real-time digital remittances to their loved ones. The company has created digital payments infrastructure across more than 100 countries and during these difficult times when the cross border ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : TerraPay Announces
TerraPay AnnouncesSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : TerraPay Announces