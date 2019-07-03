Windows 10 20H1 | nuove opzioni per gestire le notifiche Agg Ufficiale

Windows 10 20H1 : disponibile la build 18932 : È da poco disponibile al download la build 18932 per gli utenti Windows 10 20H1 che hanno scelto il ramo di distribuzione Fast o Skip Ahead! Novità Eye Control Improvements We’re continuing to extend and improve Eye Control based on your customer feedback. With this release, we have improvements in the following areas, which we invite your feedback about through the Feedback Hub and Microsoft Accessibility Feedback Forum. Drag-and-drop: One of ...

Cortana : la nuova esperienza arriva su Windows 10 20H1 : Nella build 18922 di Windows 10 20H1, Microsoft ha iniziato a introdurre tramite test A/B, cioè solo per pochi Insider, la nuova esperienza di Cortana. Cortana si rinnova Fino al Build 2019 sembrava che il colosso di Redmond si fosse dimenticato del suo assistente digitale su Windows 10, arrivando a separarlo dalla barra di ricerca. Il motivo per cui Microsoft ha diviso Cortana dalla barra di ricerca è che vuole rendere l’assistente più ...

Windows 10 20H1 : migliorata la pagina Lingua nelle Impostazioni : Con la build 18922 di Windows 10 20H1, Microsoft ha apportato alcuni miglioramenti nella pagina Lingua delle Impostazioni dell’OS. Per vedere le novità e sufficiente recarsi in Impostazioni > Data/ora e Lingua > Lingua. I miglioramenti di cui stiamo parlando sono i seguenti: pagina Lingua rinnovata: la visualizzazione è stata resa più intuitiva con l’aggiunta di collegamenti rapidi per Windows display, App e siti web, formato ...

Windows 10 20H1 : disponibile la build 18922 : È da poco disponibile al download la build 18922 per gli utenti Windows 10 20H1 che hanno scelto il ramo di distribuzione Fast o Skip Ahead! Novità Language Settings Improvements The Global Language Experience team has improvements in Language Settings to make it easier for you to see the current state of your language settings at a glance. The new overview section lets you quickly know which languages are selected as default for their Windows ...

Windows 10 20H1 : nuove opzioni per gestire le notifiche : Nella build 18917 di Windows 10 20H1, rilasciata mercoledì per gli Insider nel ramo di distribuzione Fast, Microsoft ha iniziato a testare alcune nuove opzioni per gestire le notifiche. Centro notifiche In alto a destra è stata aggiunta l’opzione “Gestisci notifiche” che consente di accedere velocemente alla pagina dedicata alle notifiche nelle Impostazioni di Windows 10. Inoltre, è possibile disattivare le notifiche e accedere alle impostazioni ...

Windows 10 20H1 : disponibile la build 18917 : Da ieri sera è disponibile al download la build 18917 per gli utenti Windows 10 20H1 che hanno scelto il ramo di distribuzione Fast o Skip Ahead! Novità New download throttling options for Delivery Optimization We’ve heard from our users with very low connection speeds that setting download throttling as a percentage of available bandwidth isn’t providing enough relief in reducing the impact on their network. That’s why we’ve added a new option ...

Windows 10 20H1 : disponibile la build 18912 : È da poco disponibile al download la build 18912 per gli utenti Windows 10 20H1 che hanno scelto il ramo di distribuzione Fast o Skip Ahead! Novità Narrator Improvements “Click me” link solution: Do you get frustrated tabbing through “Click me” links? Narrator can now tell you the title of the page that’s linked to—just press Caps + Ctrl + D, and Narrator will take the URL of the hyperlink you are on and send it to an online service that will ...

Windows 10 20H1 : disponibile la build 18908 : È da pochissimo disponibile al download la build 18908 per gli utenti Windows 10 20H1 che hanno scelto il ramo di distribuzione Fast o Skip Ahead! Novità Your Phone app – Introducing even more new features We’re bringing multiple new features to the Your Phone app in this build. Try them out and let us know what you think. Phone screen – Accessibility features, keyboard language and layout, new phone models We’re pleased to preview two new ...

Windows 10 20H1 : disponibile la build 18898 : È da poco disponibile al download la build 18898 per gli utenti Windows 10 20H1 che hanno scelto il ramo di distribuzione Fast o Skip Ahead! Novità Disk type now visible in Task Manager Performance tab A small, but perhaps convenient change — you’ll now be able to see the disk type (e.g. SSD) for each disk listed in Task Manager’s performance tab. This is particularly helpful in cases where you have multiple disks listed, so you can ...

Windows 10 20H1 : disponibile la build 18895 : È da poche ore disponibile al download la build 18895 per gli utenti Windows 10 20H1 che hanno scelto il ramo di distribuzione Fast o Skip Ahead! Questa build non è disponibile per le seguenti edizioni: Windows 10 Home N x64 in HU-HU and PT-PT. Windows 10 Home x64 in CS-CZ, ES-ES, and KO-KR. Windows 10 Professional x64 in LV-LV and ES-MX. Fix di bug The Your Phone app now works again! We have fixed the issue from build 18894 causing Your ...