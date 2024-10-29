CCTV+: David Valentine: Opportunities in Qiandao Lake (Di martedì 29 ottobre 2024) BEIJING, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/



Through the lens of David Valentine, the former assistant chief executive with the Angus Council in Scotland, the documentary "David Valentine: Opportunities in Qiandao Lake" explores the whisky industry cluster being developed at Qiandao Lake in Zhejiang. It showcases how Chun'an has evolved from a small county to an international player, seeking new growth amidst its beautiful natural landscapes. Having forged strong ties with China over several decades, Valentine has facilitated numerous economic collaborations between China and the UK. Now, he brings Scotland's renowned whisky to Qiandao Lake. Join us as we delve into his story and discover how Chun'an is striving to become the "Eastern Speyside". Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2542738/OpportunitiesinQiandaoLake. Liberoquotidiano.it - CCTV+: David Valentine: Opportunities in Qiandao Lake Leggi tutta la notizia su Liberoquotidiano.it (Di martedì 29 ottobre 2024) BEIJING, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/Through the lens of, the former assistant chief executive with the Angus Council in Scotland, the documentary "in" explores the whisky industry cluster being developed atin Zhejiang. It showcases how Chun'an has evolved from a small county to an international player, seeking new growth amidst its beautiful natural landscapes. Having forged strong ties with China over several decades,has facilitated numerous economic collaborations between China and the UK. Now, he brings Scotland's renowned whisky to. Join us as we delve into his story and discover how Chun'an is striving to become the "Eastern Speyside". Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2542738/in

Leggi altre news da fonti autorevoli per approfondire ulteriormente e restare aggiornato sugli sviluppi più recenti.

CCTV+: David Valentine: Opportunities in Qiandao Lake

(adnkronos.com)

BEIJING, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Through the lens of David Valentine, the former assistant chief executive with the Angus Council in Scotland, the documentary 'David Valentine: Opportunities in ...

2024 David Hemery Valentine Invitational

(flotrack.org)

Here's how to watch the 2024 David Hemery Valentine Invitational broadcast on FloTrack. The 2024 David Hemery Valentine Invitational broadcast starts on Feb 9, 2024 and runs until Feb 10 ...

About CCTV.com

(english.cctv.com)

CCTV.com is constantly updated with top news from China and around the world. Offering news reports, live and on-demand video content and searchable archives, CCTV.com is available in Mandarin, ...

The best wired CCTV systems UK 2024

(parkers.co.uk)

Why should wired CCTV systems be considered to increase our security game? For one, the ‘stuff’ we keep around our home, garage and garden is becoming more and more sophisticated and expensive, so it ...