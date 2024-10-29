CCTV+: David Valentine: Opportunities in Qiandao Lake (Di martedì 29 ottobre 2024) BEIJING, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/Leggi altre news da fonti autorevoli per approfondire ulteriormente e restare aggiornato sugli sviluppi più recenti.
Through the lens of David Valentine, the former assistant chief executive with the Angus Council in Scotland, the documentary "David Valentine: Opportunities in Qiandao Lake" explores the whisky industry cluster being developed at Qiandao Lake in Zhejiang. It showcases how Chun'an has evolved from a small county to an international player, seeking new growth amidst its beautiful natural landscapes. Having forged strong ties with China over several decades, Valentine has facilitated numerous economic collaborations between China and the UK. Now, he brings Scotland's renowned whisky to Qiandao Lake. Join us as we delve into his story and discover how Chun'an is striving to become the "Eastern Speyside". Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2542738/OpportunitiesinQiandaoLake.
Through the lens of David Valentine, the former assistant chief executive with the Angus Council in Scotland, the documentary "David Valentine: Opportunities in Qiandao Lake" explores the whisky industry cluster being developed at Qiandao Lake in Zhejiang. It showcases how Chun'an has evolved from a small county to an international player, seeking new growth amidst its beautiful natural landscapes. Having forged strong ties with China over several decades, Valentine has facilitated numerous economic collaborations between China and the UK. Now, he brings Scotland's renowned whisky to Qiandao Lake. Join us as we delve into his story and discover how Chun'an is striving to become the "Eastern Speyside". Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2542738/OpportunitiesinQiandaoLake.
Leggi tutta la notizia su Liberoquotidiano.it
Liberoquotidiano.it - CCTV+: David Valentine: Opportunities in Qiandao Lake
CCTV+: David Valentine: Opportunities in Qiandao LakeBEIJING, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Through the lens of David Valentine, the former assistant chief executive with the Angus Council in Scotland, the documentary 'David Valentine: Opportunities in ... (adnkronos.com)
2024 David Hemery Valentine InvitationalHere's how to watch the 2024 David Hemery Valentine Invitational broadcast on FloTrack. The 2024 David Hemery Valentine Invitational broadcast starts on Feb 9, 2024 and runs until Feb 10 ... (flotrack.org)
About CCTV.comCCTV.com is constantly updated with top news from China and around the world. Offering news reports, live and on-demand video content and searchable archives, CCTV.com is available in Mandarin, ... (english.cctv.com)
The best wired CCTV systems UK 2024Why should wired CCTV systems be considered to increase our security game? For one, the ‘stuff’ we keep around our home, garage and garden is becoming more and more sophisticated and expensive, so it ... (parkers.co.uk)
In Primo PianoÈ morta Matilde Lorenzi, non ce l’ha fatta la promessa azzurra dello sci, dopo la caduta in Val Senales metropolitanmagazine
Orban arriva a sorpresa a Tiblisi dopo le contestate elezioni liberoquotidiano.it
Bucci da sindaco a presidente della Regione, cosa succede ora in Comune genovatoday.it
VIDEO| Archi Cep, smantellata la rete di spaccio familiare: ecco come vendevano la cocaina dal balcone genovatoday.it
Sciopero della scuola e dell'università proclamato dalla Flc Cgil per il 31 ottobre ilpescara.it
Orban arriva a sorpresa a Tiblisi dopo le contestate elezioni liberoquotidiano.it
Bucci da sindaco a presidente della Regione, cosa succede ora in Comune genovatoday.it
VIDEO| Archi Cep, smantellata la rete di spaccio familiare: ecco come vendevano la cocaina dal balcone genovatoday.it
Sciopero della scuola e dell'università proclamato dalla Flc Cgil per il 31 ottobre ilpescara.it