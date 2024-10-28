LIVE Sonego-Jarry 6-7 2-5, ATP Parigi-Bercy 2024 in DIRETTA: l’azzurro serve per restare nel match (Di lunedì 28 ottobre 2024) CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE 5-2 Game Jarry. Addirittura serve and volley sulla seconda per il finalista di Roma. Dopo il cambio di campo Sonego servirà per restare nel match. 40-0 Gran dritto incrociato vincente in arretramento del cileno. 30-0 Prima esterna vincente del sudamericano. 15-0 Non rientra il rovescio in back difensivo del torinese. 2-4 Game Sonego. E’ lungo il rovescio in avanzamento di Jarry, che torna ora al servizio. 40-15 Ottavo ACE di Lorenzo. 30-15 Il nastro rende vincente la demi-volèe del piemontese. 15-15 Scappa via il dritto in uscita dal servizio dell’azzurro. 15-0 ACE Sonego, il settimo. 4-1 Game Jarry. Servizio vincente del cileno, che conferma nuovamente il break. 40-15 Altro gran dritto inside in del finalista di Roma. 30-15 Servizio, dritto e smash a segno per il sudamericano. 15-15 Secondo doppio fallo di Jarry. Oasport.it - LIVE Sonego-Jarry 6-7 2-5, ATP Parigi-Bercy 2024 in DIRETTA: l’azzurro serve per restare nel match Leggi tutta la notizia su Oasport.it (Di lunedì 28 ottobre 2024) CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA5-2 Game. Addiritturaand volley sulla seconda per il finalista di Roma. Dopo il cambio di camposervirà pernel. 40-0 Gran dritto incrociato vincente in arretramento del cileno. 30-0 Prima esterna vincente del sudamericano. 15-0 Non rientra il rovescio in back difensivo del torinese. 2-4 Game. E’ lungo il rovescio in avanzamento di, che torna ora al servizio. 40-15 Ottavo ACE di Lorenzo. 30-15 Il nastro rende vincente la demi-volèe del piemontese. 15-15 Scappa via il dritto in uscita dal servizio del. 15-0 ACE, il settimo. 4-1 Game. Servizio vincente del cileno, che conferma nuovamente il break. 40-15 Altro gran dritto inside in del finalista di Roma. 30-15 Servizio, dritto e smash a segno per il sudamericano. 15-15 Secondo doppio fallo di

