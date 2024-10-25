Movieplayer.it - I teenager, secondo uno studio UCLA, vogliono meno scene di sesso e storie d'amore in film e serie
I teenager, secondo uno studio UCLA, vogliono meno scene di sesso e storie d'amore in film e serie - I ricercatori dell'UCLA hanno rivelato i risultati di uno studio con al centro oltre 1500 teenager americani, svelando le preferenze per le storie fantasy, positive e sull'amicizia. (movieplayer.it)
Why this 19 Y/O poured her life savings into opening Singapore’s 1st horror art jamming studio - SCURO, Singapore's only horror art jamming studio is growing its offerings beyond horror to include fantasy themes. We spoke to its founder. (msn.com)
Nonprofit launches campaign to renovate Disney's first KC studio - So firm signed contracts today to start the renovations of Walt Disney's first professional animation studio. You're 31st and Troost FOX 4's Dave DeMarco is live at Union Station where an exhibit ... (msn.com)
New York teen sensation Urjani De shines at New York Puja Association's Cultural Programme 2024 - Urjani De, a second-generation Indian teenager based in New York City, captivated audiences with her mesmerizing performance at the cultural programme of the New York Puja Association 2024. (indiablooms.com)
A Milano arriva Lumina Park: il mega parco di luci e giochi ispirato ad "Alice nel paese delle meraviglie" milanotoday.it
Il maltempo fa ancora paura, torna l'allerta: un venerdì con scuole chiuse, bloccata la partita ... leggo.it
La storia di Ivan: "Sepolto da un carico di quasi dieci quintali" ilgiorno.it
Da dove proviene la nostra passione per pasta e carboidrati fanpage.it