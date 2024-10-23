Spider-Man 4, Tom Holland conferma che le riprese inizieranno nel 2025 (Di mercoledì 23 ottobre 2024) Il quarto capitolo vedrà il ritorno del suo Peter Parker: ma che conseguenze avrà sull'universo Marvel? Wired.it - Spider-Man 4, Tom Holland conferma che le riprese inizieranno nel 2025 Leggi tutta la notizia su Wired.it (Di mercoledì 23 ottobre 2024) Il quarto capitolo vedrà il ritorno del suo Peter Parker: ma che conseguenze avrà sull'universo Marvel?

Altre notizie su. Leggi altre news da fonti autorevoli per approfondire ulteriormente e restare aggiornato sugli sviluppi più recenti.

Tom Holland pronto a collaborare con Christopher Nolan, a quale progetto stanno lavorando - Tom Holland e Christopher Nolan uniscono le forze in un nuovo progetto cinematografico che promette di essere un capolavoro. (tag24.it)

Tom Holland confirms Spider-Man 4 shoots next summer: 'Everything's good to go' - The Marvel star confirmed the news on "The Tonight Show," and "Good Morning America," teasing that the idea "is super crazy." ... (ew.com)

Tom Holland reveals that Spider-Man 4 is ‘happening’; says ‘everything’s good to go - we’re nearly there!’ - In a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Tom Holland confirmed that Spider-Man 4 is actually happening; check it out ... (hindustantimes.com)