Salernotoday.it - Forum Leader 2024, il bilancio della quinta edizione: "Un grande successo"
Putin Faces Calls for Peace at Flagship BRICS Summit - World leaders called for peace in the Middle East and Ukraine at the BRICS summit in Russia on Wednesday, as President Vladimir Putin told them he welcomed offers to mediate in the Ukraine conflict. (kyivpost.com)
BRICS nation expect strong outcomes on climate finance for developing countries - BRICS nations on Wednesday said they expected strong outcomes at the upcoming annual climate summit on climate finance for developing countries that is a critical enabler for delivering on the current ... (theprint.in)
Tennessee Tech cements role as nuclear energy leader - Tennessee Tech University brought together more than 160 experts, industry leaders and other distinguished guests for the inaugural World Nuclear Forum, held in partnership with Congressional Energy ... (herald-citizen.com)Video di Tendenza