F1 GP Austin 2024, Perez: “Qualifiche frustranti, abbiamo fatto un passo indietro” (Di sabato 19 ottobre 2024) “Tutto molto frustrante, non c’è stato alcun progresso. Sono state delle Qualifiche molto complicate”. Queste le parole di Sergio Perez, che partirà in undicesima posizione nella Sprint Race del sabato ad Austin, in Texas. “abbiamo fatto un passo indietro con le gomme e questo ci ha penalizzato. Ma è così che va alla fine. Speriamo di imparare abbastanza da ciò che abbiamo visto oggi dalla macchina e di assicurarci che possa andare meglio nelle Qualifiche di sabato”. “Il passo sui long run sembrava essere buono nelle libere, questa può essere una buona notizia visto che l’obiettivo è andare forte in gara domenica”, conclude. F1 GP Austin 2024, Perez: “Qualifiche frustranti, abbiamo fatto un passo indietro” SportFace. Leggi tutta la notizia su Sportface.it (Di sabato 19 ottobre 2024) “Tutto molto frustrante, non c’è stato alcun progresso. Sono state dellemolto complicate”. Queste le parole di Sergio, che partirà in undicesima posizione nella Sprint Race del sabato ad, in Texas. “uncon le gomme e questo ci ha penalizzato. Ma è così che va alla fine. Speriamo di imparare abbastanza da ciò chevisto oggi dalla macchina e di assicurarci che possa andare meglio nelledi sabato”. “Ilsui long run sembrava essere buono nelle libere, questa può essere una buona notizia visto che l’obiettivo è andare forte in gara domenica”, conclude. F1 GP: “un” SportFace.

