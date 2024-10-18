OpenAI lancia l’app ChatGPT per Windows (Di venerdì 18 ottobre 2024) OpenAI ha recentemente lanciato l’applicazione desktop di ChatGPT per Windows, segnando un’importante espansione per il suo assistente AI verso l’integrazione con i software aziendali. Dopo il rilascio per macOS e iOS, l’azienda ora punta ad ampliare la presenza di ChatGPT su sistemi Windows, rendendolo disponibile per gli utenti di Windows 10 e 11. Questa mossa si inserisce in una più ampia strategia di OpenAI per rivoluzionare la produttività aziendale, offrendo nuove possibilità per l’integrazione con software come Word, Excel e PowerPoint. Quanto è intelligente l’intelligenza artificiale? ChatGPT ora è anche un app desktop Windows “Oggi, gli utenti di ChatGPT Plus, Enterprise, Team ed Edu possono iniziare a testare una versione iniziale dell’app desktop di Windows“, ha scritto OpenAI in un post su X (ex Twitter). .com - OpenAI lancia l’app ChatGPT per Windows Leggi tutta la notizia su .com (Di venerdì 18 ottobre 2024)ha recentementetolicazione desktop diper, segnando un’importante espansione per il suo assistente AI verso l’integrazione con i software aziendali. Dopo il rilascio per macOS e iOS, l’azienda ora punta ad ampliare la presenza disu sistemi, rendendolo disponibile per gli utenti di10 e 11. Questa mossa si inserisce in una più ampia strategia diper rivoluzionare la produttività aziendale, offrendo nuove possibilità per l’integrazione con software come Word, Excel e PowerPoint. Quanto è intelligente l’intelligenza artificiale?ora è anche un app desktop“Oggi, gli utenti diPlus, Enterprise, Team ed Edu possono iniziare a testare una versione iniziale deldesktop di“, ha scrittoin un post su X (ex Twitter).

