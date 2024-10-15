Atmosphere Core: sostenibilità e lusso nei resort delle Maldive (Di martedì 15 ottobre 2024) Facebook WhatsApp Twitter Atmosphere Core, un’importante realtà nel settore dell’hotellerie, gestisce nove resort alle Maldive e si distingue per il suo impegno nel promuovere un turismo consapevole e sostenibile. Questi resort, situati in alcuni dei luoghi più incantevoli dell’Oceano Indiano, sono stati certificati con il rinomato riconoscimento Green Globe, attestante il loro dedicato impegno nella conservazione ambientale. Qui il lusso non è in contrasto con la sostenibilità: ogni struttura combina servizi esclusivi con pratiche ecologiche efficaci. lusso e sostenibilità: un equilibrio possibile Atmosphere Core ha dimostrato che un soggiorno di lusso può essere realizzato senza compromettere l’ambiente. Gaeta.it - Atmosphere Core: sostenibilità e lusso nei resort delle Maldive Leggi tutta la notizia su Gaeta.it (Di martedì 15 ottobre 2024) Facebook WhatsApp Twitter, un’importante realtà nel settore dell’hotellerie, gestisce noveallee si distingue per il suo impegno nel promuovere un turismo consapevole e sostenibile. Questi, situati in alcuni dei luoghi più incantevoli dell’Oceano Indiano, sono stati certificati con il rinomato riconoscimento Green Globe, attestante il loro dedicato impegno nella conservazione ambientale. Qui ilnon è in contrasto con la: ogni struttura combina servizi esclusivi con pratiche ecologiche efficaci.: un equilibrio possibileha dimostrato che un soggiorno dipuò essere realizzato senza compromettere l’ambiente.

