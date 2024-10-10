In corso l'Oktoberfest al Black Roses Irish Pub: squisiti piatti bavaresi e tante sorprese (Di giovedì 10 ottobre 2024) C'è tempo fino al 20 ottobre per prendere parte all'Oktoberfest organizzata dal Black Roses Irish Pub di via Vinciprova, a Salerno. Su idea di patron Vincenzo Penna, per i buongustai, solo veri piatti bavaresi: dal Currywurst, al Kodel(canederli), al kartoffeln. E, ancora, Bayerische Fleishplatte Salernotoday.it - In corso l'Oktoberfest al Black Roses Irish Pub: squisiti piatti bavaresi e tante sorprese Leggi tutta la notizia su Salernotoday.it (Di giovedì 10 ottobre 2024) C'è tempo fino al 20 ottobre per prendere parte all'organizzata dalPub di via Vinciprova, a Salerno. Su idea di patron Vincenzo Penna, per i buongustai, solo veri: dal Currywurst, al Kodel(canederli), al kartoffeln. E, ancora, Bayerische Fleishplatte

