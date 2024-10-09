Terme: Grotta Giusti Thermal è 'World's Best Thermal Grotto' e 'Best Luxury Resort Spa' (Di mercoledì 9 ottobre 2024) Roma, 8 ott. (Adnkronos/Labitalia) - Il Resort termale 5* Grotta Giusti Thermal Spa Resort, storica dimora ottocentesca abbracciata da un grande parco secolare il cui fiore all'occhiello è la Grotta termale naturale più grande d'Europa, ha conquistato il prestigioso titolo di World's Best Thermal Grotto Spa ai World Spa Awards 2024 per l'ottavo anno consecutivo, consolidando la sua posizione come eccellenza assoluta nel panorama del benessere e delle Spa internazionali. Scoperta per caso nel 1849, questa che Giuseppe Verdi definì “l'ottava meraviglia del mondo”, si snoda per oltre 200 metri nel sottosuolo, suddivisa in tre suggestivi ambienti: Paradiso, Purgatorio e Inferno, con temperature che variano tra i 28° e i 34°C e un'umidità del 98%, creando un vapore termale ricco di proprietà benefiche. Liberoquotidiano.it - Terme: Grotta Giusti Thermal è 'World's Best Thermal Grotto' e 'Best Luxury Resort Spa' Leggi tutta la notizia su Liberoquotidiano.it (Di mercoledì 9 ottobre 2024) Roma, 8 ott. (Adnkronos/Labitalia) - Iltermale 5*Spa, storica dimora ottocentesca abbracciata da un grande parco secolare il cui fiore all'occhiello è latermale naturale più grande d'Europa, ha conquistato il prestigioso titolo di'sSpa aiSpa Awards 2024 per l'ottavo anno consecutivo, consolidando la sua posizione come eccellenza assoluta nel panorama del benessere e delle Spa internazionali. Scoperta per caso nel 1849, questa che Giuseppe Verdi definì “l'ottava meraviglia del mondo”, si snoda per oltre 200 metri nel sottosuolo, suddivisa in tre suggestivi ambienti: Paradiso, Purgatorio e Inferno, con temperature che variano tra i 28° e i 34°C e un'umidità del 98%, creando un vapore termale ricco di proprietà benefiche.

