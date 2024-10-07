LIVE Musetti-Goffin 6-1, 4-4, ATP Shanghai 2024 in DIRETTA: break dell’azzurro nel 5° game della seconda partita (Di lunedì 7 ottobre 2024) CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE 4-4 Perde la battuta sul più bello Musetti, si torna pari nel 2° set. Non ci voleva questo break, bisogna reagire possibilmente subito in questo 9° game cruciale. 4-3 Tiene comodamente la battuta il belga, per la prima volta nel match. Resta in scia nel 2° parziale. I due hanno percentuali simili con la prima nel secondo set, 80% 12/15) per Musetti contro il 71% (10/14) di Goffin. 4-2 Importantissimo game di Musetti, oseremo dire spartiacque! Si salva da 15-40 e con quattro punti consecutivi fugge anche nel 2° parziale. 3-2 Un doppio fallo sanguinoso sul 30-30 di Goffin, l’azzurro ottiene il break anche nel 2° set!! Ci vuole il break adesso, l’azzurro è sempre arrivato almeno a 30 in questo parziale. Leggi tutta la notizia su Oasport.it (Di lunedì 7 ottobre 2024) CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA4-4 Perde la battuta sul più bello, si torna pari nel 2° set. Non ci voleva questo, bisogna reagire possibilmente subito in questo 9°cruciale. 4-3 Tiene comodamente la battuta il belga, per la prima volta nel match. Resta in scia nel 2° parziale. I due hanno percentuali simili con la prima nel secondo set, 80% 12/15) percontro il 71% (10/14) di. 4-2 Importantissimodi, oseremo dire spartiacque! Si salva da 15-40 e con quattro punti consecutivi fugge anche nel 2° parziale. 3-2 Un doppio fallo sanguinoso sul 30-30 di, l’azzurro ottiene ilanche nel 2° set!! Ci vuole iladesso, l’azzurro è sempre arrivato almeno a 30 in questo parziale.

