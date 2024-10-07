Cina: Hainan, rappresentazione dell’Opera Qiong a Haikou (1) (Di lunedì 7 ottobre 2024) Haikou, 07 ott – (Xinhua) – Attori mettono in scena l’Opera Qiong al parco Evergreen di Haikou, nella provincia meridionale cinese di Hainan, il 6 ottobre 2024. Come una delle tante attivita’ della prima edizione della Haikou Urban Art Week, ieri qui si e’ tenuta uno spettacolo dell’Opera Qiong. Quest’ultima risale a un secolo fa nella contea di Ding’an, nell’isola meridionale cinese, che abbreviata viene chiamata Qiong. (Xin) Agenzia Xinhua Romadailynews.it - Cina: Hainan, rappresentazione dell’Opera Qiong a Haikou (1) Leggi tutta la notizia su Romadailynews.it (Di lunedì 7 ottobre 2024), 07 ott – (Xinhua) – Attori mettono in scena l’Operaal parco Evergreen di, nella provincia meridionale cinese di, il 6 ottobre 2024. Come una delle tante attivita’ della prima edizione dellaUrban Art Week, ieri qui si e’ tenuta uno spettacolo. Quest’ultima risale a un secolo fa nella contea di Ding’an, nell’isola meridionale cinese, che abbreviata viene chiamata. (Xin) Agenzia Xinhua

