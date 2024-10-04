Sono stata violentata in hotel da Garth Brooks | il cantante country accusato di stupro da una parrucchiera Lui nega | Mi ha chiesto soldi

Leggi tutta la notizia su ilfattoquotidiano

(Di venerdì 4 ottobre 2024) Dopo il “caso” Puff Daddy, ora anche un’altra stella della musica americana è nei guai. Il cantautoreè statodi, avvenuto in undi Los Angeles nel 2019, da unae truccatrice. La donna, che ha voluto che il suo vero nome rimanesse segreto e ha usato lo pseudonimo Jane Roe per la causa, ha depositato la denuncia alla Corte superiore di Los Angeles., invece, hato con forza le accuse in una dichiarazione e ha ammesso di aver cercato di ottenere da un tribunale la possibilità di impugnare la causa. Inoltre ha affermato che le accuse“totalmente false” e ne è venuto a conoscenza per la prima volta a luglio, quando lei ha minacciato di citarlo in giudizio pubblicamente se non le avesse dato milioni di dollari.