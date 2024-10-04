Fonte : ilfattoquotidiano di 4 ott 2024

“Sono stata violentata in hotel da Garth Brooks”: il cantante country accusato di stupro da una parrucchiera. Lui nega: “Mi ha chiesto soldi” (Di venerdì 4 ottobre 2024) Dopo il “caso” Puff Daddy, ora anche un’altra stella della musica americana è nei guai. Il cantautore country Garth Brooks è stato accusato di stupro, avvenuto in un hotel di Los Angeles nel 2019, da una parrucchiera e truccatrice. La donna, che ha voluto che il suo vero nome rimanesse segreto e ha usato lo pseudonimo Jane Roe per la causa, ha depositato la denuncia alla Corte superiore di Los Angeles. Brooks, invece, ha negato con forza le accuse in una dichiarazione e ha ammesso di aver cercato di ottenere da un tribunale la possibilità di impugnare la causa. Inoltre ha affermato che le accuse Sono “totalmente false” e ne è venuto a conoscenza per la prima volta a luglio, quando lei ha minacciato di citarlo in giudizio pubblicamente se non le avesse dato milioni di dollari.
