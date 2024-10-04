“Sono stata violentata in hotel da Garth Brooks”: il cantante country accusato di stupro da una parrucchiera. Lui nega: “Mi ha chiesto soldi” (Di venerdì 4 ottobre 2024) Dopo il “caso” Puff Daddy, ora anche un’altra stella della musica americana è nei guai. Il cantautore country Garth Brooks è stato accusato di stupro, avvenuto in un hotel di Los Angeles nel 2019, da una parrucchiera e truccatrice. La donna, che ha voluto che il suo vero nome rimanesse segreto e ha usato lo pseudonimo Jane Roe per la causa, ha depositato la denuncia alla Corte superiore di Los Angeles. Brooks, invece, ha negato con forza le accuse in una dichiarazione e ha ammesso di aver cercato di ottenere da un tribunale la possibilità di impugnare la causa. Inoltre ha affermato che le accuse Sono “totalmente false” e ne è venuto a conoscenza per la prima volta a luglio, quando lei ha minacciato di citarlo in giudizio pubblicamente se non le avesse dato milioni di dollari.Leggi tutta la notizia su ilfattoquotidiano
- Da news18: Garth Brooks Accused Of Making 'Threesome' Remarks Involving His Wife Trisha Yearwood: Report - Excerpt: One of these alleged fantasies included Brooks expressing his desire for "a threesome" involving Roe and his wife, Trisha Yearwood, 60, whom he married in 2005.
- Da sun-sentinel: Garth Brooks accused of rape, sexual harassment by former makeup artist - The alleged victim, identified as Jane Roe in the lawsuit, claims Brooks raped her in a hotel room in Los Angeles in 2019.
- Da thestar.my: Country singer Garth Brooks accused of rape in new lawsuit - US country music star Garth Brooks (pic) raped a makeup artist in her hotel room, a lawsuit filed in California alleged Thursday in the latest claim of sexual wrongdoing to rock the entertainment ...
Video Sono stataVideo Sono stata