Veritas Genetic participates in a groundbreaking study highlighting the importance of polygenic risk scores in the clinical management of breast cancer patients (Di giovedì 3 ottobre 2024) - MADRID, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/
Veritas Genetics, in collaboration with the Department of Biomedicine and Prevention at the University of Rome Tor Vergata and the Tor Vergata University Hospital, has published the results of an innovative pilot study demonstrating the importance of polygenic risk scores (PRS) in identifying and managing women with a high risk of developing breast cancer. This groundbreaking study, led by Professor Giuseppe Novelli from the University of Tor Vergata in collaboration with key members of Veritas' medical-scientific team (Dr. Vincenzo Cirigliano, Dr. Luis Izquierdo, Giuliana Longo, and Bibiana Palao), suggests that PRS, combined with the assessment of known pathogenic variants, can provide a more accurate risk evaluation for both carriers and non-carriers of mutations in genes such as BRCA1, BRCA2, PALB2, and ATM.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
