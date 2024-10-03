Godless Folk Two Blocks From The Pope | non solo musica a Roma con i Feldspar

Leggi tutta la notizia su funweek

(Di giovedì 3 ottobre 2024) La recente formazione dei– collettivo artistico composto da talenti creativi tra i più trasversali e che affonda le sue radici nell’hardcore americano – sviluppa il conceptTwoThe. Un contenitore artistico che coniugahardcore made in Rome, RAPno, arte visiva e fotografica, nato per offrire al pubblico nazionale e internazionale una lettura aggiornata della Capitale. L’obiettivo è quello di restituire, in chiave ironica e critica, lo stile del gruppo. Il tour inizia a settembre 2024 con una serie di mini live e presentazioni teaser in attesa della data ufficiale prevista per il mese di ottobre e proseguire poi fino al 2025, anno del Giubileo a. Il progettoTwoThepartirà infatti ail 23 Ottobre a Largo Venue.