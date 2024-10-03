Godless Folk Two Blocks From The Pope: non solo musica a Roma con i Feldspar (Di giovedì 3 ottobre 2024) La recente formazione dei Feldspar – collettivo artistico composto da talenti creativi tra i più trasversali e che affonda le sue radici nell’hardcore americano – sviluppa il concept Godless Folk Two Blocks From The Pope. Un contenitore artistico che coniuga musica hardcore made in Rome, RAP Romano, arte visiva e fotografica, nato per offrire al pubblico nazionale e internazionale una lettura aggiornata della Capitale. L’obiettivo è quello di restituire, in chiave ironica e critica, lo stile del gruppo. Il tour inizia a settembre 2024 con una serie di mini live e presentazioni teaser in attesa della data ufficiale prevista per il mese di ottobre e proseguire poi fino al 2025, anno del Giubileo a Roma. Il progetto Godless Folk Two Blocks From The Pope partirà infatti a Roma il 23 Ottobre a Largo Venue.Leggi tutta la notizia su funweekNotizie da altre fonti che parlano di Folk
