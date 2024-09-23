King Arthur Clive e Keira in rampa di lancio

Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 23 settembre 2024)Canale 20 ore 21.05 conOwen,Knightley e Stellan Skarsgard. Regia di Antoine Fuqua. Produzione USA 2004. Durata: 2 ore LA TRAMA La leggenda di re Artù trasferita all'epoca in cui probabilmente avvenne, nel 500 circa prima della caduta dell'impero romano. Artù è diventato un centurione mandato in Britannia a difendere le fortificazioni romane dalle invasioni dei Sassoni. Ci riesce aiutato da un nucleo di cavalieri (tra questi Lancillotto e Gawain) destinati poi a fondare la tavola rotonda. Si stabilitrà definitivamente in Britannia e sposerà la bella Ginevra. PERCHE' VEDERLO Perrché è una versione della nota storia molto mossa e movimentata (per forza, il regista è Fuqua che ha voluto fare una sorta di versione medievale dei "Magnifici sette".