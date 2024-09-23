Fonte : liberoquotidiano di 23 set 2024

King Arthur Clive e Keira in rampa di lancio

King Arthur, Clive e Keira in rampa di lancio (Di lunedì 23 settembre 2024) King Arthur Canale 20  ore 21.05 con Clive Owen,  Keira Knightley  e Stellan Skarsgard. Regia di  Antoine Fuqua. Produzione USA 2004. Durata:  2 ore LA TRAMA La leggenda   di  re  Artù  trasferita  all'epoca   in   cui probabilmente  avvenne, nel 500  circa prima della caduta  dell'impero romano. Artù è diventato  un  centurione  mandato  in  Britannia a difendere  le   fortificazioni romane  dalle  invasioni dei Sassoni.  Ci riesce aiutato da un  nucleo di cavalieri (tra  questi  Lancillotto e  Gawain)  destinati  poi a   fondare  la  tavola  rotonda. Si  stabilitrà   definitivamente  in  Britannia e  sposerà la  bella  Ginevra. PERCHE'  VEDERLO   Perrché è una  versione della nota storia  molto mossa e  movimentata (per  forza, il  regista è Fuqua  che ha voluto  fare  una   sorta  di  versione  medievale  dei "Magnifici sette".
