?abka Group supports the Polish economy while changing the nation' s dietary habits for the better

Żabka Group supports the Polish economy while changing the nation's dietary habits for the better
For the sixth successive year, Żabka Group has published a report describing the ongoing implementation of its Responsibility Strategy. The company, which owns and operates Poland's largest chain of convenience stores, uses its 2023 report to describe the significant positive impact its activities have had on the development of the Polish economy. The report also describes Żabka's ambition to help improve Polish people's eating habits, represented by the new "Porcja DobreGO!" (Portion of Good) campaign. Żabka Group has created a comprehensive convenience ecosystem, comprising physical and digital sales channels including 10,500 Żabka stores, a growing network of Żabka Nano unmanned stores, q-commerce and e-commerce solutions, and diet catering.
