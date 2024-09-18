EveryMatrix announces a recommended public cash offer of SEK 59 per share to the shareholders of Fantasma (Di mercoledì 18 settembre 2024) THIS PRESS RELEASE IS NOT AN offer, WHETHER DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN AUSTRALIA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND OR SOUTH AFRICA OR IN ANY JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH offer PURSUANT TO LEGISLATION AND REGULATIONS IN SUCH RELEVANT JURISDICTION WOULD BE PROHIBITED. shareHOLDERS NOT RESIDENT IN SWEDEN WHO WISH TO ACCEPT THE offer (AS DEFINED BELOW) MUST MAKE INQUIRIES CONCERNING APPLICABLE LEGISLATION AND POSSIBLE TAX CONSEQUENCES. shareHOLDERS SHOULD REFER TO THE offer RESTRICTIONS INCLUDED IN THE SECTION TITLED "IMPORTANT INFORMATION" AT THE END OF THIS PRESS RELEASE AND IN THE offer DOCUMENT WHICH WILL BE PUBLISHED BEFORE THE COMMENCEMENT OF THE ACCEPTANCE PERIOD FOR THE offer. EveryMatrix Software Limited ("EveryMatrix") announces a recommended public offer to acquire all shares in Fantasma Games AB (publ) ("Fantasma") for SEK 59 in cash per share (the "offer").Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidianoNotizie su altre fonti
