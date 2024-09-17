Al Birmingham ' derby Usa' con Wrexham ride Tom Brady

Leggi tutta la notizia su agi

(Di martedì 17 settembre 2024) AGI - Una partita della terza divisione inglese trasformata in un evento globale, con in tribuna Tom, David Beckham e diversi volti noti di Hollywood: è quella andata in scena nel Monday Night di League One che ha visto ilCity, di cui la leggenda del football americano è azionista di minoranza, battere in casa 3-1 il. La squadra gallese dal 2021 è di proprietà dell'attore canadese Ryan Reynolds ('Deadpool' e 'Green Lantern') e dello sceneggiatore americano Rob McElhenney, presente anche lui allo stadio St. Andrews.