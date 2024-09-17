Al Birmingham 'derby Usa' con Wrexham, ride Tom Brady (Di martedì 17 settembre 2024) AGI - Una partita della terza divisione inglese trasformata in un evento globale, con in tribuna Tom Brady, David Beckham e diversi volti noti di Hollywood: è quella andata in scena nel Monday Night di League One che ha visto il Birmingham City, di cui la leggenda del football americano è azionista di minoranza, battere in casa 3-1 il Wrexham. La squadra gallese dal 2021 è di proprietà dell'attore canadese Ryan Reynolds ('Deadpool' e 'Green Lantern') e dello sceneggiatore americano Rob McElhenney, presente anche lui allo stadio St. Andrews.Leggi tutta la notizia su agiNotizie su altre fonti
