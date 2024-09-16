Le 5 auto più belle del Supercar Owners Circle 2024 (Di lunedì 16 settembre 2024) La Supercar Owners Circle 2024 ha appena festeggiato il decimo anniversario in Puglia, dove - dal 12 al 15 settembre - l'esclusiva community internazionale di Supercar, hypercar e classic car lovers si è data appuntamento a Borgo Egnazia, il premiatissimo resort che ha ospitato anche l'ultimo G7. Si tratta di 150 membri con collezioni da sogno - il numero è chiuso, la lista d'attesa assai lunga - riuniti dalla comune passione e dal desiderio di condividere l'asfalto. Una manna, per chi ha la fortuna di possedere, per dire, una Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport o una Spyker C8 Double 12S - giusto per citare due delle 55 vetture presenti in questa occasione - ma per forza di cose, poche chances di dar rombo ai motori.Leggi tutta la notizia su gqitaliaNotizie su altre fonti
