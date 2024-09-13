Huawei Cloud E³ Media Services for a Smarter Media Industry (Di venerdì 13 settembre 2024) AMSTERDAM, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
The Huawei Cloud Media & Entertainment Summit convened in Amsterdam today, gathering Industry leaders from across the globe. Jacqueline Shi, President of Huawei Cloud Global Marketing and Sales Service, delivered the opening speech. She highlighted the transformative impact of AI on the Media Industry in redefining the entire content chain — from creation and distribution, to consumption. To embrace such transformation, Huawei Cloud provides a full-stack solution built on powerful Cloud compute, global Cloud infrastructure KooVerse, and cutting-edge AI. In particular, MetaStudio is a digital content production pipeline that complements Media networks in enhancing efficiency, intelligence, and security of partner operations. Ms.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
The Huawei Cloud Media & Entertainment Summit convened in Amsterdam today, gathering Industry leaders from across the globe. Jacqueline Shi, President of Huawei Cloud Global Marketing and Sales Service, delivered the opening speech. She highlighted the transformative impact of AI on the Media Industry in redefining the entire content chain — from creation and distribution, to consumption. To embrace such transformation, Huawei Cloud provides a full-stack solution built on powerful Cloud compute, global Cloud infrastructure KooVerse, and cutting-edge AI. In particular, MetaStudio is a digital content production pipeline that complements Media networks in enhancing efficiency, intelligence, and security of partner operations. Ms.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
- Huawei Cloud E³ Media Services for a Smarter Media Industry - The huawei cloud Media & Entertainment Summit convened in Amsterdam today, gathering industry leaders from across the globe. adnkronos
- Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN): Among The Best Cloud Stocks To Buy According to Short Sellers - As per research from Gartner, the global IaaS market is dominated by five services as of 2023 end. These are AWS, Azure, Google cloud, Aliyun, and huawei cloud. Their market shares are 39%, 23%, 8.2%, ... msn
- The Companies Driving Worldwide Ethernet Switch Revenue Growth - Worldwide Ethernet switch revenues declined 14.1 per cent year-over-year in the second quarter of 2024 to $10.2 billion (A$15.16 billion), but rose 15.4 per cent compared to the first quarter of this ... channelnews.au
Video Huawei CloudVideo Huawei Cloud