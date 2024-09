TECNO MEGA MINI Gaming G1 Wins Global Product Technology Innovation Award 2024 at IFA 2024

Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano

(Di venerdì 6 settembre 2024) BERLIN, Sept. 6,/PRNewswire/TheIFA Berlin International Consumer Electronics Show, one of the largest exhibitions for consumer electronics worldwide, officially begins today in Berlin. At this event, the eagerly awaitedTechnicalwas revealed, with theG1 receiving the esteemed Design andIntegrationGold. This accolade showcases the exceptional quality of thebrand on an international level. As ainnovativebrand with operations in over 70 markets,has been committed to revolutionizing the digital experience inemerging markets, relentlessly pushing for the perfect integration of contemporary, aesthetic design with the latest technologies.