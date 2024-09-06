Ace Attorney è tornato con la sua Investigations Collection

Leggi tutta la notizia su nerdpool

(Di venerdì 6 settembre 2024) I giocatori dovranno aguzzare l’ingegno e potranno tuffarsi in storie coinvolgenti con Ace, disponibile da oggi su Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One e PC via Windows e Steam! Questa imperdibile collezione presenta l’acuto procuratore della serie Ace, Miles Edgeworth, in due avventure: Ace: Miles Edgeworth, uscito originariamente nel 2009, e l’atteso debutto occidentale di Ace2: Prosecutor’s Gambit. I giocatori saranno sul filo del rasoio mentre si caleranno nei lucidi panni di Edgeworth, sveleranno misteri e ristabiliranno la giustizia.