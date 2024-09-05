Test | A quale superstar assomigli?

Leggi tutta la notizia su dilei

(Di giovedì 5 settembre 2024) Sono le regine del pop e dominano le playlist con i loro brani-tormentone. Talentuose, originali, determinate e carismatiche, le quattroTaylor, Sabrina, Billie e Dua hanno così tanto successo perché, oltre la perfetta costruzione delle loro canzoni e le loro forti personalità, ognuna di loro rispecchia qualcosa del nostro modo di essere e di pensare. E hanno un legame con il pubblico che va oltre gli stereotipi dello star system. Taylor Swift, la numero uno Taylor, 34 anni, Sagittario, undici album pubblicati, ha dominato gli ultimi mesi con il singolo “Fortnight”, insieme al fascinoso Post Malone, dal suo ultimo album “The Tortured Poets Department”. Di recente ha proposto “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart” sulla fine della sua storia di oltre sei anni con l’ex fidanzato Joe Alwyn. È la più grande star del mondo.