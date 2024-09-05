Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts e Football Manager 2024 gratis su Epic Games

Leggi tutta la notizia su pantareinews

(Di giovedì 5 settembre 2024) Dalle ore 17 di oggi 5 settembre potrai scaricare due nuovi giochisuStore:fino alle ore 17 del 12 settembre. Entrambi questi giochi sono compatibili con sistemi operativi Windows eanche per Mac, scopri tutto quello che c’è da sapere su questi giochidella settimana. PEGI: come vengono classificati i videogiochisonoStore continua a sorprendere i suoi utenti con nuovi giochi gratuiti ogni settimana. Questa volta, offre due titoli di grande interesse:. Scopriamo insieme di cosa si tratta e perché non dovresti perderli.