Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts e Football Manager 2024 gratis su Epic Games (Di giovedì 5 settembre 2024) Dalle ore 17 di oggi 5 settembre potrai scaricare due nuovi giochi gratis su Epic Games Store: Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts e Football Manager 2024 fino alle ore 17 del 12 settembre. Entrambi questi giochi sono compatibili con sistemi operativi Windows e Football Manager 2024 anche per Mac, scopri tutto quello che c’è da sapere su questi giochi gratis della settimana Epic Games. PEGI: come vengono classificati i videogiochi Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts e Football Manager 2024 sono gratis Epic Games Store continua a sorprendere i suoi utenti con nuovi giochi gratuiti ogni settimana. Questa volta, offre due titoli di grande interesse: Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts e Football Manager 2024. Scopriamo insieme di cosa si tratta e perché non dovresti perderli.Leggi tutta la notizia su pantareinewsNotizie su altre fonti
Sviluppato da Sports Interactive, questo titolo ti permette di vestire i panni di un allenatore di calcio, gestendo ogni aspetto della tua squadra, dalla tattica alle finanze, fino alla crescita dei giovani talenti. Football Manager 2024: Diventa il Manager dei Tuoi Sogni Per gli amanti del calcio e della gestione sportiva, Football Manager 2024 è un vero must.
