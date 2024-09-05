Cosa vuol dire Muppet e perché i protagonisti del Muppet Show sono stati chiamati così?

Leggi tutta la notizia su cultweb

(Di giovedì 5 settembre 2024) Il 5 settembre 1976 andava in onda sulla ITV il primo episodio del, trasmissione televisiva ideata Jim Henson, che ruotava a un gruppo buffissimo di personaggi, Is appunto. La parola, che nello slang britannico identifica una persona stupida o sciocca, nasce nell’idea di Henson di fondere il termine francese marionette (marionetta) con puppet (pupazzo). La specifica non è superflua,erano caratterizzati dalla loro morbidezza e da una mimica vivace che li rendeva unici. Imuovevano testa, bocca e corpo. E i burattinai, che tenevano la testa, muovendo braccia e mani con una barra a forma di Y, erano nascosti. In certi casi, però, il pupazzo non era altro che un costume indossato dal burattinaio. I movimenti a volte erano di competenza di gruppi specifici di burattinai. Nelle versioni moderne, l’animazione è diventata automatizzata.