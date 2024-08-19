Introducing SkyReels | The AI-Powered Reel Platform

Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 19 agosto 2024) SINGAPORE, Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/On August 19, Kunlun Tech launched, the world's first AIintegrating AI video generation model with 3D engine.integrates script generation, character customization, storyboarding, plot development, dialogue/BGM, and film synthesis into a single seamless experience, allowing creators to easily generate high-quality AIs and videos. Whether it's epic fantasy, werewolf/vampire romance, or family comedy,can transform a simple idea into a completecombines Kunlun Tech's script-writing Large Language Model (LLM) SkyScript, storyboard LLM StoryboardGen, 3D generation LLM Sky3DGen, and the innovative WorldEnginethat integrates AI 3D engines with AI video generation models for unprecedented creativity.