Introducing SkyReels: The AI-Powered Reel Platform (Di lunedì 19 agosto 2024)
On August 19, Kunlun Tech launched SkyReels, the world's first AI Reels Platform integrating AI video generation model with 3D engine. SkyReels integrates script generation, character customization, storyboarding, plot development, dialogue/BGM, and film synthesis into a single seamless experience, allowing creators to easily generate high-quality AI Reels and videos. Whether it's epic fantasy, werewolf/vampire romance, or family comedy, SkyReels can transform a simple idea into a complete Reel. SkyReels combines Kunlun Tech's script-writing Large Language Model (LLM) SkyScript, storyboard LLM StoryboardGen, 3D generation LLM Sky3DGen, and the innovative WorldEngine Platform that integrates AI 3D engines with AI video generation models for unprecedented creativity.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
