Candy Circus con Mr. Paolo e la sua magia (Di mercoledì 14 agosto 2024) Venerdì alle 21.30 nell’ambito del cartellone “Palcoscenici stellati“ l’appuntamento è con uno spettacolo de “Il teatro pret-à-porter“ nei borghi massesi e nella costa. Per La notte del circo, in programma appunto venerdì sera, in piazza Santissima Annunziata a Bergiola arriva Candy Circus con Mr. Paolo (compagnia Fem spettacoli). Serata per famiglie con numeri di equilibrio, magia, clownerie e illusionismo. Uno spettacolo che si preannuncia ricchissimo di gag e “golose” apparizioni nel contesto di una coloratissima atmosfera ispirata al mondo di Willy Wonka, che farà venire “l’acquolina in bocca”al pubblico presente, pronto a rimanere incantato dalla visione della scenografia ricoperta da giganti dolci gonfiabili. Ingresso libero. Leggi tutta la notizia su lanazioneNotizie su altre fonti
