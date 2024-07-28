The Batman 2: annunciati il ritorno del Pinguino di Colin Farrell e la data di inizio riprese (Di domenica 28 luglio 2024) Nuovi interessanti aggiornamenti direttamente dal San Diego Comic-Con per The Batman 2 di Matt Reeves e Robert Pattinson. Al San Diego Comic-Con la DC ha finalmente rivelato che tutti i suoi film e show televisivi vivranno ufficialmente sotto l'ombrello dei DC Studios. Questo includerà l'imminente lancio del suo nuovo universo cinematografico con Creature Commandos e Superman, ma anche gli altri film e universi standalone che rimarranno in circolazione come Joker e The Batman. Oggi Erik Davis di Fandango ha riferito che il prossimo capitolo del franchise di The Batman (attualmente noto come The Batman Part II) dovrebbe iniziare le riprese il prossimo anno. Davis ha anche rivelato che Colin Farrell riprenderà il suo ruolo di Pinguino nel filmLeggi tutta la notizia su movieplayerNotizie su altre fonti
