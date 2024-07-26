“Capacity Maker”, a Torre del Greco caccia ai facilitatori di innovazione (Di venerdì 26 luglio 2024) Un momento di incontro tra aziende ed esperti per lanciare soluzioni innovative che si sposino con i concetti alla base di “Capacity Maker, il facilitatore per l’innovazione territoriale”, il progetto promosso dall’incubatore di imprese Stecca e da Medaarch, gestore del centro di artigianato digitale, in collaborazione con Cna Salerno e Confcommercio Campania. Sono i concetti alla base dell’hackathon – evento a cui parteciperanno imprese e professionisti interessati al programma di interventi che riguarda le filiere del design, architettura, moda e artigianato – in programma il 17 e 18 settembre a Torre del Greco, negli spazi di Stecca in via Calastro (ex molini meridionali Marzoli). In questi giorni che precedono la pausa estiva, Stecca e Medaarch stanno lavorando per acquisire le disponibilità dei potenziali partner all’iniziativa. E le prime risposte sono decisamente positive.Leggi tutta la notizia su ildenaroNotizie su altre fonti
