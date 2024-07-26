Capacity Maker a Torre del Greco caccia ai facilitatori di innovazione

Leggi tutta la notizia su ildenaro

(Di venerdì 26 luglio 2024) Un momento di incontro tra aziende ed esperti per lanciare soluzioni innovative che si sposino con i concetti alla base di “, il facilitatore per l’territoriale”, il progetto promosso dall’incubatore di imprese Stecca e da Medaarch, gestore del centro di artigianato digitale, in collaborazione con Cna Salerno e Confcommercio Campania. Sono i concetti alla base dell’hackathon – evento a cui parteciperanno imprese e professionisti interessati al programma di interventi che riguarda le filiere del design, architettura, moda e artigianato – in programma il 17 e 18 settembre adel, negli spazi di Stecca in via Calastro (ex molini meridionali Marzoli). In questi giorni che precedono la pausa estiva, Stecca e Medaarch stanno lavorando per acquisire le disponibilità dei potenziali partner all’iniziativa. E le prime risposte sono decisamente positive.