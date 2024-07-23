Wingstop Brings Its Iconic Flavor to Paris and Fans Across the World (Di martedì 23 luglio 2024) DALLAS, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
Wingstop (NASDAQ: WING) – the brand made famous for its cooked-to-order chicken wings, Iconic Flavors and housemade ranch – is bringing Flavor to the World while all eyes are on Paris for the summer events. Wingstop is opening a pop-up restaurant called "House of Flavor" (Maison des Saveurs) in the heart of Paris, attracting Fans with craveable sauced-and-tossed wings and bold experiences that bring Wingstop's Flavor to life. At one of our more than 2,000 restaurants in the U.S., Fans can get their Flavor fix with the Summer of Flavor Bundle – complete with wings, fries, corn, dips and drinks. In Paris Enter Wingstop's "House of Flavor": A Taste of Street Culture "House of Flavor" marks the beginning of larger growth plans in Paris, with the potential for over 200 Wingstop restaurants in France.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
