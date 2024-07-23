Wingstop Brings Its Iconic Flavor to Paris and Fans Across the World

Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 23 luglio 2024) DALLAS, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/(NASDAQ: WING) – the brand made famous for its cooked-to-order chicken wings,s and housemade ranch – is bringingto thewhile all eyes are onfor the summer events.is opening a pop-up restaurant called "House of" (Maison des Saveurs) in the heart of, attractingwith craveable sauced-and-tossed wings and bold experiences that bring'sto life. At one of our more than 2,000 restaurants in the U.S.,can get theirfix with the Summer ofBundle – complete with wings, fries, corn, dips and drinks. InEnter's "House of": A Taste of Street Culture "House of" marks the beginning of larger growth plans in, with the potential for over 200restaurants in France.