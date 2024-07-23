Envoy Global Appoints New Director to Lead Spain Group (Di martedì 23 luglio 2024) Cristina Lagoma brings over 15 years of experience in immigration law, international mobility, Spanish citizenship and asylum law to Envoy Global's Spain practice Group. CHICAGO, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
Envoy Global, the technology Leader in Global immigration and workforce mobility, announced today that Cristina Lagoma has joined the company as Immigration Director in Spain. This announcement is the newest strategic Global expansion initiative by Envoy Global. In her new role, Cristina will utilize her 15+ years of experience as an immigration lawyer, knowledge of the local landscape and experience servicing clients of all sizes and industries to Lead Envoy Global's new practice Group in Spain. She and her team will play an integral role in establishing the company's presence in the region and helping clients with their immigration and Global mobility program needs.
