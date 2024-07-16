Taiwan Creative Content Agency's TCCF PITCHING Submission Deadline Fast Approaching (Di martedì 16 luglio 2024) TAIPEI, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
To foster more marketable and internationally influential works, the Taiwan Creative Content Agency (TAICCA) will host the Taiwan Creative Content Fest (TCCF) 2024 in November. TCCF aims to continue expanding international opportunities for the production, investment, sales, and distribution of cross-disciplinary cultural Content from Taiwan, offering investment support totaling over USD 3 million. This year's TCCF PITCHING is divided into "Project to Screen" for audiovisual project pitches, and "Story to Screen" for published texts, comics, and original story concepts with adaptation potential. International Submissions for "Project to Screen" Submissions for "Project to Screen" are currently being accepted globally and will close on July 31. Interested parties are encouraged to seize this rare opportunity and apply.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
To foster more marketable and internationally influential works, the Taiwan Creative Content Agency (TAICCA) will host the Taiwan Creative Content Fest (TCCF) 2024 in November. TCCF aims to continue expanding international opportunities for the production, investment, sales, and distribution of cross-disciplinary cultural Content from Taiwan, offering investment support totaling over USD 3 million. This year's TCCF PITCHING is divided into "Project to Screen" for audiovisual project pitches, and "Story to Screen" for published texts, comics, and original story concepts with adaptation potential. International Submissions for "Project to Screen" Submissions for "Project to Screen" are currently being accepted globally and will close on July 31. Interested parties are encouraged to seize this rare opportunity and apply.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
- Wound Closure Strips Market Demand And Growth Rate Forecast 2024-2032 - In addition, the Wound Closure Strips Market study demonstrates a detailed examination of the business state, which represents creative ways for company growth, financial factors such as production ... taiwannews.tw
- Silicon Labs' Works With 2024 Goes Global: Registration Opens for Annual IoT Developer Conference with New In-Person Events - To foster more marketable and internationally influential works, the taiwan creative Content Agency (TAICCA) will host the taiwan creative Content Fest (TCCF) 2024 in November. TCCF aims to continue ... lelezard
- TEAC starts Business collaboration with Forthcode for Integrated Retail Systems in Aviation - To foster more marketable and internationally influential works, the taiwan creative Content Agency (TAICCA) will host the taiwan creative Content Fest (TCCF) 2024 in November. TCCF aims to continue ... lelezard
Video Taiwan CreativeVideo Taiwan Creative